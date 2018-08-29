Student faces charges for taking ‘MAGA' hat off classmate's head, says it was political statement

A California high school student could face battery charges after a cellphone video shows her taking a hat off a classmate’s head.
The hat was one of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” hats.
Jo-Ann Butler, a student at Union Mine High School in El Dorado, California, was angry that her classmate was wearing the hat and she took it off his head, saying, “That’s a racist and hateful symbol,” KOVR reported.
Butler said she did it to show her political feelings.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother charged with murder in shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter
- Bonuses, prizes given under former Atlanta Mayor Reed broke law, new report finds
- Hawks sign 20-year deal with new company, will change name of Philips Arena
“Maybe just wake people up in some type of way, because it’s not cool the environment our classroom is in,” Butler told KOVR.
Her father said how she behaved in class was not OK.
“I don’t agree with grabbing someone’s hat and verbally talking to them in that way,” Chris Butler told KOVR. “But as far as the issue being brought up, maybe this is something that needs to be brought up.”
The school suspended Jo-AnnButler for a week, and the El Dorado County district attorney has to decide whether she will be charged with two counts of battery -- one for taking the hat off the student and one for slapping a teacher who was trying to calm her down as he escorted her from the room, KOVR reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}