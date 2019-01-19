Student causes crash to save woman's life

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida high school student caused a car crash in order to save a woman’s life.
When Olivia Jones saw a nearby driver starting to have a seizure, the high school student, who has aspirations of joining the medical field, decided to take action.
The woman was foaming at the mouth, slumped over, and started seizing Dec. 23 while at a red light, Jones told WTSP. When the woman’s car started to pull into traffic, Jones pulled in front of it, letting the out-of-control vehicle hit the back of hers.
Jones then called 911 and went to check on the woman. Rescue crews arrived within minutes.
Jones is a star athlete with plans to attend college on a volleyball scholarship and study to become an orthopedic surgeon, WTSP reported.
“I always talk to (my family) about who I want to be in the medical field and how I want to save people and they’re, like, ‘That’s how you got started. That’s your first step,’” Jones told WTSP.
