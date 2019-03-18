Student bitten by snake inside middle school

CHOWAN, N.C. - A student at a middle school in eastern North Carolina was bitten by a snake inside the school Friday and treated at a local hospital.
It happened at Chowan Middle School in Chowan, according to WAVY-TV.
A girl found the snake in a school hallway and picked it up by the tail, an Edenton-Chowan Schools spokesperson confirmed to WAVY.
When the snake bit her on the finger, the girl dropped it, but then picked it up again, and it bit her a second time on the hand.
Officials believe the snake was a nonvenomous garter snake, but they had the school inspected and treated on Saturday, the news station reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
