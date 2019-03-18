  • Student bitten by snake inside middle school

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CHOWAN, N.C. - A student at a middle school in eastern North Carolina was bitten by a snake inside the school Friday and treated at a local hospital.

    >> Read more trending news 

    It happened at Chowan Middle School in Chowan, according to WAVY-TV.

    A girl found the snake in a school hallway and picked it up by the tail, an Edenton-Chowan Schools spokesperson confirmed to WAVY.

    When the snake bit her on the finger, the girl dropped it, but then picked it up again, and it bit her a second time on the hand.

    Officials believe the snake was a nonvenomous garter snake, but they had the school inspected and treated on Saturday, the news station reported.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories