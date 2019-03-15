Strong winds blow over tractor-trailers, cause train derailment

Winds in the Southwest were much more than just a strong breeze. They were wicked enough to blow over tractor-trailers and even cause a train derailment.
Law enforcement officers in Amarillo, Texas, were called to the scenes of multiple trucks that proved they were no match for the wind, KFDA reported.
One truck’s battle with the air was caught on video by a storm chaser for KVII.
WILD VIDEO: This video, courtesy of Storm Chaser Blake Brown, shows a semi being blown off the road in Amarillo. pic.twitter.com/MJjLr4ZaNj— ABC 7 Amarillo (@ABC7Amarillo) March 13, 2019
In New Mexico, the winds were strong enough to blow a train from the tracks Wednesday, sending cars tumbling over a bridge, according to KFDA.
Sustained winds at the time were 58 mph with gusts up to 84 mph.
State Police on scene of a #trainderailment on SR 469 near Logan, NM involving 26 rail cars. No injuries reported. Wind was contributing factor in crash. pic.twitter.com/Qp6pzr0ee1— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 13, 2019
At least two tornadoes touched down in New Mexico Tuesday evening caused by what is being considered an historic storm, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
