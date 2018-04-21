Stray dog named Publix rescued, then adopted by his guardian angel

DECATUR, Ga. - A stray dog who lingered around a former Publix grocery store in metro Atlanta for a year has finally found a loving home. The story behind the adoption is heartwarming.
The animal shelter PAWS Atlanta posted Publix's story Friday on its Facebook page. Shelter staff said a woman came rushing to the office Thursday as it was closing, asking if they had Publix.
Publix was a dog that shelter staff and concerned residents had been trying to rescue for a year. In December, shelter staff were able to rescue the dog and house him at the shelter. The woman who visited the facility Thursday evening knew the dog well; she called him Buddy. She said the dog would visit her shop and she would feed him, and the two had developed a close bond. When the dog disappeared in December, she had feared the worst.
The woman was overjoyed to learn that PAWS Atlanta had Publix, after a friend alerted her when she saw the photo of the dog on the shelter's Instagram feed.
Shelter staff said Publix was thrilled to see the woman who had been so kind to him, and that they'd never seen Publix so happy or animated.
The woman decided to adopt Publix, making for the happiest of endings for all involved.
