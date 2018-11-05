0 Stranger caught on camera brazenly casing house while mom puts baby to bed arrested

CHELSEA, Mass. - Police in Chelsea, Massachusetts, have arrested a man after he was caught walking into a home while a mother was putting her son down for a nap.

Edwin Sifredo Castro, 29, of Chelsea was arrested for walking into a family home on Spencer Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

The mother, Adriana Rice, said a man she had never seen before brazenly walked into her house and began to look around, possibly trying to see if anyone was home.

"I actually didn't know what to do at the moment," Rice said. "I looked everywhere to see what I could grab."

Video inside Rice's home showed Castro slowly enter after unknowingly setting off a security system sensor, and he calmly walked through the apartment before stopping in a doorway.

"I saw that someone opened the door, and no one comes into my house around that time," Rice said. "My husband is at work, my brother is in school. So, I went to check the cameras, and I noticed there was someone, a big guy that I didn't know."

Rice said she was putting her 15-month-old son down for a nap in the apartment around 12:30 p.m. Friday when the incident occurred.

Security camera footage shows Rice confronting Castro in the home.

"When I came out of the room, I asked him, 'what are you doing in my house?’" Rice said. "And he’s like, ‘Oh, the door was open, and I got worried. I came in to check that everything was OK.’ I’m like, ‘The door wasn’t open.’ He kept saying, ‘No, no, the door was open. I wanted to make sure everything was OK.’"

Castro finally left, and Rice proceeded to call the police.

"Thank God he wasn't aggressive or had anything on him," Rice said.

Now, the Rice family is being extra cautious at home.

"It's scary," Rice said. "My husband and I are going to have to set the alarm every time I'm home by myself, because I don't feel safe anymore."

Police believe the door had been unlocked, and say there don't seem to be any other reports of similar incidents in Chelsea.

Castro was arrested last June for a similar crime, which was also caught on video. That case is still pending in Chelsea District Court.

