0 Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man who allegedly threatened her

Adult film star Stormy Daniels and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, released a sketch Tuesday of a man who Daniels said threatened her in 2011 after she attempted to sell a magazine a story about her relationship with President Donald Trump.

Daniels reiterated Tuesday morning on “The View” that she didn’t report the incident, which she said happened in Las Vegas while she was with her infant daughter, because she was afraid. She said she also hadn’t told her husband at the time about her affair with Trump.

“I would have had to tell an entire police department – and police reports are public record, I know that for a fact – I had sex with Donald Trump,” said Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford. “And then the whole world would have known.”

NEW: Stormy Daniels and her attorney @MichaelAvenatti reveal a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/21sZP5rELw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Avenatti is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the identification of the man.

$100,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification of the man that threatened Ms. Clifford in Las Vegas. Send all leads to idthethug@gmail.com. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 17, 2018

“We want to get to the bottom of who this is,” Avenatti said. “We think we know who sent him.”

Daniels has said that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 after she met him at a celebrity golf tournament. Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence on the alleged affair.

She is suing to free herself of the nondisclosure agreement and has offered to pay back the $130,000 to “set the record straight.”

Daniels said last month on “60 Minutes” that she was threatened by the man a few weeks after a magazine declined to run her story about Trump. The magazine initially agreed to pay her $15,000 for the story but dropped it after Cohen threatened to sue, Daniels said.

She said that the unidentified man approached her while she was in a parking lot getting ready to go to a fitness class with her daughter.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,’” Daniels said last month. “Then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

She said her hands were shaking after the encounter but that she never went to police. She said Tuesday that she told several family members and at least two friends about the incident.

Avenatti said he intended to release the sketch last week, but he was asked to hold the drawing after federal investigators raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room.

Trump has denied he had any knowledge of the payment made by Cohen.

