Steven Tyler spotted at Tennessee Starbucks, poses with police officer

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A police officer spotted a music icon at his local Starbucks and had to get a photo or two.
WHBQ reported that Steven Tyler was likely on his way to Atlanta for a pre-Super Bowl show Friday when he happened to be in the same Germantown Starbucks as one of the officers with the city’s police department.
“Never know who you might run into in Germantown,” a post on the Germantown Police Department Facebook page read. “Officer Hambrock was lucky enough to meet rock star and all around nice guy Steven Tyler.”
The Aerosmith singer is familiar with Tennessee. He has a home in Nashville and partnered with Memphis-based Youth Villages in 2015 to create Janie’s Fund, which is named after his 1989 single “Janie’s Got a Gun.” The groups opened Janie’s House, a new residential center that supports girls who survived abuse and neglect, in Douglasville, Georgia, in 2017. The second Janie’s House, which is in the Memphis area, will open in February.
