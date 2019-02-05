0 Steven Tyler helps open Janie's House for abused girls

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Rock legend Steven Tyler was in Tennessee on Monday to help open a home for abused Memphis-area girls.

>> Read more trending news

Tyler is putting the muscle of his philanthropic organization Janie’s Fund behind Youth Villages – and the opening of Janie’s House in Bartlett.

With the cutting of the ceremonial scarves, Youth Villages now has a better way to help young women in the area.

Up to 14 young women can stay in the newly remodeled home now known as Janie’s House until they can find their own way back to society.

“It’s God. Look at the sun,” said Tyler at the ceremony. “Just when the world seems over, you can turn into a butterfly.”

>> On Fox13Memphis.com: Rock star Steven Tyler spotted at local Starbucks

This is the second Janie’s House in America. The other one is located in Atlanta.

Tyler’s Janie’s Fund, meant to help abused girls, donated $500,000 to the project in Memphis.

It’s meant to give the girls a place where they can safely and comfortably recover.

But Tyler isn’t just putting the name of his song, "Janie's Got a Gun," on the fund. He is known to have frequented the new house in Atlanta many times, talking to the girls and learning more about them.

Tyler’s involvement goes beyond the fundraising and that’s something the people of Youth Villages find not only endearing, but also vital to the long-term success of the Janie’s Fund project.

“I’m gonna bring this Janie’s Fund with me wherever I go,” Tyler said. “It’s like a dream come true.”

The next location will open in Las Vegas later in 2019.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.