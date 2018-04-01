0 Stephon Clark protester hit by Sacramento County sheriff's vehicle

An activist attending a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark was hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, the Sacramento Bee reported.

>> Read more trending news

It was the latest incident since the March 18 shooting by police of Clark, an unarmed black man.

Wanda Cleveland was struck by the sheriff’s vehicle. She lay immobile on her side until a fire department crew arrived on the scene, the Bee reported. Cleveland was taken to a hospital and released after midnight. She said she had bruises on her arm and on the back of her head, the Bee reported.

"He never even stopped. It was a hit-and-run. If I did that I’d be charged," Cleveland told the Bee while she was at the hospital. "It's disregard for human life.”

The collision, captured on video by Guy Danilowitz of the National Lawyers Guild, occurred as protesters marched in south Sacramento, the Bee reported.

In a press release Sunday, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton confirmed the accident had occurred. The release said two sheriff's department vehicles were surrounded at about 8:40 p.m. by protesters who were yelling and kicking the vehicles.

"Vandals in the crowd" caused "scratches, dents, and a shattered rear window" to a sheriff's vehicle, the release said.

>> Photos: Stephon Clark police shooting sparks protests in Sacramento

Dominique Poydras, who was attending the vigil, told the Bee that a group of protesters had surrounded a Sheriff's Department vehicle and a few were throwing eggs at it.

The sheriff's deputy four times sounded his siren and said, "Back away from my vehicle." He slowly pulled forward and left the scene, the Bee reported. A second sheriff's vehicle followed and struck Cleveland, sending her to the curb.

The sheriff's department release said the patrol vehicle was traveling at "slow speeds" when the collision occurred.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.