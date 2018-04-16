  • State trooper honors fallen officers with push-ups in middle of blizzard

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A state trooper in South Dakota paid a snowy tribute Saturday to those law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty. 

    The unidentified member of the South Dakota Highway Patrol pulled off to the side of a road in the middle of a blizzard to do 39 push-ups, one for every officer who has been killed in the line of duty this year, KDLT reported.

    The video of his feat was posed to the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook page where it has more than 270,000 views.

    In the post, the writer said, “As we bring today to a close, let us not forget about the 39 law enforcement officers, this year, who have given the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe. In memory of easter of them, this Trooper did 1 push-up for each officer killed in the line of duty.”

    Screengrab from South Dakota Highway Patrol/Facebook

