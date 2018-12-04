  • ‘Starch bombs': Professor says you should eat only 6 french fries

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A Harvard professor and nutritionist is turning the world upside down for fans of french fries.

    Eric Rimm calls fries “starch bombs” and recommends those who chose fries with dinner, only eat six, The New York Times reported.  

    Yes, Rimm says a serving of french fries should be limited to six.

    >> Read more trending news 

    It’s not just the starch that potatoes pack, it’s also cut, deep fried in oil, topped with salt, and even gravy, chili or cheese (or even all three at the same time). 

    A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition said that potatoes have a high glycemic index. 

    The index could contribute to obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, the Times reported.

    Rimm’s suggestion to limiting portions to only six fries didn’t go over well with those on social media, the “Today” show reported.

    Some said why eat them at all?

    But not all nutritionists agree with the six-fry limit. Some said it all comes down to eating a balanced diet. 

    If you have the fries, then have other healthier foods the rest of the day, “Today” reported.

    A nutritionist says six fries are enough for a healthy diet.
    Christian-Fischer/Shutterstock

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories