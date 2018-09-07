Starbucks store to be run by employees over 60

MEXICO CITY - Just because they’ve hit retirement age, or getting close to it, doesn’t mean they have to sit in the corner and watch life pass by.
Starbucks has opened a location in Mexico City that proves that the golden years can still be productive.
Starbucks Mexico opened its first shop staffed by people over the age of 60, the company announced. Younger employees were brought in for training, but once their help isn’t needed, the older employees will be on their own, according to Reuters.
About 12 million people in Mexico are considered senior citizens. The shop will employ 14 of them by the end of the year, Mexico News Daily reported.
The employees will get a guaranteed two days off a week, a 6 1/2-hour shift a day and get medical insurance, a difference from the more traditional Starbucks employees, Reuters reported.
The company hopes to employ 120 senior workers by next year as part of its 7,000 employees. Right now there are 65 older employees among the Starbucks Mexico’s 7,000 employees, Mexico News Daily reported.
The location opened this week, Mexico News Daily reported.
This isn’t the first time Starbucks has employed specialty staff at a location. The company announced it was opening a “signing store” in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.
