  • Starbucks raises prices on brewed coffee

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Starbucks is raising the price of a regular drip coffee.

    Starbucks raised the price of brewed coffee 10 cents to 20 cents at most stores across the United States on Tuesday, USA Today reports

    The price for a 12-ounce, or “tall” drink, for example, went from $1.95 to $2.15.

    Lattes, iced coffee and other specialized coffee drinks are not affected.

    According to the Associated Press, Starbucks officials said it has hiked prices 1 to 2 percent overall in the last year.

