Starbucks debuts new holiday cups for 2018

Starbucks has unveiled its holiday cup designs for the year.
The company announced Thursday that four cups incorporate designs from past Starbucks holidays.
“We started this season by looking to the past,” Kristy Cameron, of the Starbucks Creative Studio, said in a statement. “Looking back at our heritage, we found something lovely in our own story, with beautiful coffee and flavors that come together to make the season magical.”
Four new designs are on Starbucks holiday cups for 2018. (Photo: Liliane Kamikazi/Starbucks)
The new designs will be available at participating Starbucks stores Nov. 2., the same day seasonal Starbucks beverage flavors Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte return. Each flavor will be available in hot, iced and Frappuccino blended beverages.
In addition to new cup designs, the company is also giving customers a free, limited-edition reusable cup. The red cup can be obtained by customers who order a holiday beverage Nov. 2 at participating stores while supplies last. Those with the cup can bring it in to a participating U.S. or Canada Starbucks location after 2 p.m. to get 50 cents off a grande holiday drink until Jan. 7.
