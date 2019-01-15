Sports Illustrated to publish iconic swimsuit issue in May, not February

Fans of Sports Illustrated’s iconic swimsuit issue will have to wait a few weeks longer to take a look at the suits that are on display in the yearly special issue.
MJ Day, editor of the swimsuit issue, told The Associated Press, that the magazine will be on newsstands in May instead of February because it makes sense to feature swimsuits when people are actually considering buying them.
“This is where it works, this is where it’s great,” Day told the AP. “It’s always hard to think about buying a swimsuit when it’s 18 degrees out.”
It also allows the publication access to other locations to feature their models. The photographs have to be taken eight weeks before publication, the AP reported.
“There’s been a whole set of places that have been off the table for us because their summers are when we’re not shooting,” Day explained.
The special edition was originally published in February 1964 to fill a spot in the sports calendar, Day told the AP.
