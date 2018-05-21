Special education teacher accused of dragging, choking, punching students

PIEDMONT, Okla. - A former Oklahoma teacher is facing two misdemeanor charges after witnesses say she physically injured her special education students.
KFOR reported last week that Holly Noelle Morris, 38, is accused of "choking, punching, pinching and squeezing two of her students on several occasions" while she was working as a special education teacher for Piedmont Public Schools.
According to an arrest affidavit, one parent said her son came home with bruises on his face and neck. A video also showed Morris dragging one student, the affidavit said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Morris, who was arrested and charged with two counts of causing a child to be deprived, resigned in February, KFOR reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}