SpaceX launches satellite using new Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket

    By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com and Kimberly Miller, Palm Beach Post

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX’s newest rocket launched Friday afternoon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying the Bangabandhu Satellite-1.

    The Block 5  rocket later successfully landed on the drone ship, rather than on one of the landing pads at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

    SpaceX’s new-generation Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket carried a geostationary communication satellite for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission. It will be the first communications satellite launched for Bangladesh.

