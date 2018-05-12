SpaceX launches satellite using new Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX’s newest rocket launched Friday afternoon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying the Bangabandhu Satellite-1.
The Block 5 rocket later successfully landed on the drone ship, rather than on one of the landing pads at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
SpaceX’s new-generation Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket carried a geostationary communication satellite for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission. It will be the first communications satellite launched for Bangladesh.
