  • Southwest Airlines to stop serving peanuts on all flights

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Southwest Airlines will stop serving peanuts on all its flights starting Aug. 1.

    Airline officials said this is a precautionary measure to help those who might have life-threatening nut allergies, KTVT reports.

    Peanuts have long been a staple snack for Southwest Airlines. When the budget airline first emerged in 1971, Southwest didn’t serve in-flight meals, promoting itself as having “peanut fares.”

    This comes after members of a Texas family said the airline put their 9-year-old son in danger due to peanuts served on board a Southwest flight earlier this year.

    While Southwest Airlines will no longer serve peanuts, airline officials said other free snacks -- like pretzels -- will still be offered.

