Southwest Airlines reportedly gives $5,000 checks to passengers from Flight 1380

At least three passengers who were aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 received a $5,000 check in a letter from the airline, CNN reported Friday.
One passenger, 43-year-old Jennifer Riordan of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died after debris from the plane’s engine blew out a window. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, where Riordan died at a hospital.
In a letter to passengers, Southwest expressed "sincere apologies" for the incident and included the check, Kamau Siwatu, who was aboard the flight, told CNN.
"We value you as our customer and hope you will allow us another opportunity to restore your confidence in Southwest as the airline you can count on for your travel needs," Siwatu's letter said. "In this spirit, we are sending you a check in the amount of $5,000 to cover any of your immediate financial needs."
The letter also promised passengers a $1,000 travel voucher, CNN reported.
