Sons of retiring Florida police officer give emotional speech during final call out

Two sons surprised their dad with an emotional speech during his last call out as a Fla. police officer.
Former Palatka police Officer Tom Tipton retired on Oct. 30 after nearly 15 years of service.
During his final call, his sons, Taran and Tanner Tipton, had emotional words for him.
His sons spoke about some of their favorite childhood memories with him, such as when they went fishing.
They also thanked him for his service to the city of Palatka and wished him luck “in all (his) future endeavors.”
All three men were in tears at the end. The tear-jerking moment was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.
