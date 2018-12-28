Song starts 200-person brawl at skating rink, witnesses say

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a normal night at a Virginia skating rink -- until a song triggered what turned into a massive fight.
Roanoke County police responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at Star City Skate Center, according to local media. Police said they found about 200 adults and teenagers fighting, but didn't find any evidence that shots had been fired.
The trouble started when the song "Overdose" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again started playing, witnesses Nicholas Gilliam Jr. and Marques Davis told WFXR-TV. Skating rink patrons started "throwing up gang signs" and "getting rowdy," Gilliam said.
The fight broke out from there.
While nobody was shot, Gilliam said he saw at least one person with a handgun.
"Honestly I didn't want to die. I did not want to die," Davis said.
The witnesses said once the fight calmed down, people went to the parking lot where a few smaller fights broke out.
All of the teenagers were turned over to parents or caretakers and no arrests were made, police said. The case is still under investigation.
