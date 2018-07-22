Some Ritz products recalled for potential salmonella presence

Some Ritz products are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.
Mondelez Global LLC announced the voluntary recall in the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Saturday.
The affected products are some Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products. According to a news release, the products contain whey powder as an ingredient, and the whey powder supplier has recalled the ingredient due to potential salmonella.
Related: Bread, Swiss Rolls sold at Walmart, Food Lion, H-E-B recalled for potential salmonella presence
Salmonella infection can lead to death for young children, frail people, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.
The specific products under recall are below. Images and UPC numbers of specific products are at the Mondelez International website.
- Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag, 3 ounces, best when used by dates 3/7/19 through 4/13/19.
- Ritz Bits Cheese, 1 ounce, best when used by dates 3/7/19 through 4/13/19.
- Ritz Bits Cheese, 12 pack carton, best when used by dates 3/8/19 through 4/13/19.
- Ritz Bits Cheese, 30 pack carton, best when used by dates 3/3/19 through 4/13/19.
- Ritz Bits Cheese, 1.5 ounce, best when used by dates 3/8/19 through 4/13/19.
- Ritz Bits Cheese, 3 ounce Go Packs, best when used by dates 3/7/19 through 4/12/19.
- Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, 10.8 ounces, best when used by dates 1/14/19 through 2/11/19.
- Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, 1.35 ounces, best when used by dates 1/14/19 through 2/11/19.
- Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches With Cheese, 10.8 ounces, best when used by dates 2/5/19 through 2/6/19.
- Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches With Cheese, 1.35 ounces, best when used by dates 2/5/19 through 2/6/19.
- Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches With White Cheddar Cheese, 10.8 ounces, best when used by dates 2/4/19 through 2/5/19.
- Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches With White Cheddar Cheese, 1.35 ounces, best when used by dates 2/4/19 through 2/5/19.
- Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches With Cream Cheese, 10.8 ounces, best when used by dates 2/6/19 through 2/8/19.
- Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches With Cream Cheese, 1.35 ounces, best when used by dates 2/6/19 through 2/8/19.
- Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety, 20 pack, best when used by dates 2/1/19 through 2/4/19.
- Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety, 40 pack, best when used by dates 1/31/19 through 2/5/19.
Customers with the impacted products should discard the products. There have been no illnesses reported to the company related to the recalled products.
No other Mondelez Global LLC products are in the recall. For more information, customers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 24 hours a day.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}