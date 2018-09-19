Some Maine lobsters getting 'baked' before boiling

BOSTON - Some lobsters in Maine are getting baked before getting boiled.
A restaurant in Downeast, Maine says it's getting lobsters high before killing them -- because it's more humane.
The lobsters are placed in a box with some water and then marijuana smoke is blown through the water.
The restaurant says the lobsters seem calmer and less aggressive.
They also say the THC won't impact the lobster meat.
