Some HS seniors say sexual consent video was 'inappropriate'

SARASOTA, Fla. - School district officials in Florida called a video shown to high school seniors about sexual consent “inappropriate” and “unsuitable,” the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.
A class of high school seniors at Pine View School in Sarasota were shown “How Do You Know if Someone Wants to Have Sex with You?” -- a 3-minute, 50-second video created by Planned Parenthood, the newspaper reported.
The video was not approved by the school’s administration, the Herald-Tribune reported.
The video depicts several circumstances and signals that indicate whether a partner wants to have consensual sex, the newspaper reported.
The Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, which conducted the class, apologized in a release Monday, noting that a counselor for the group decided to show the video despite knowing it was not approved by the school.
“We sincerely apologize for the incident last Wednesday at Pine View. The staff member did not follow established protocol regarding the programming presented, and the organization has acted to ensure that this does not happen again,” SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays said in a statement. “SPARCC has had a positive relationship with Sarasota County Schools that has spanned more than 15 years and we take the trust placed in our organization very seriously. Preventing domestic/dating violence and sexual assault is central to our mission and SPARCC aims to be a trusted resource for our community.”
What do parental rights matter in K-12 ed? This video was shown to students during an AP Literature class. No parents were notified in advance. It was only after a student complained that parents & our board became aware. Warning: Mature Content https://t.co/augxKudM2R— Bridget Ziegler (@BridgetAZiegler) November 11, 2018
Pamela Gavette, the parent of a student at Pine View, posted the video last week to the Herald-Tribune’s Facebook page and called it “adult content.”
Sarasota School Board Chairwoman Bridget Ziegler posted a link to the video on Twitter.
Not all reaction to the video was negative, the Herald-Tribune reported.
“I think this is great,” one person wrote in response to Gavette’s post. “Be real. Maybe your kids will actually tell you things.”
