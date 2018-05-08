0 Soldier watches birth of daughter on FaceTime when flight home is delayed

This was one time a passenger was grateful his flight was delayed.

Video of Brooks Lindsey, a soldier watching the birth of his daughter on FaceTime, has gone viral. Lindsey was in El Paso preparing to deploy to Kuwait for a nine-month tour and booked a flight home to Mississippi, when his wife, Haley Lindsey, was induced two weeks early.

In an essay on Love What Matters, Haley Lindsey told the story of the birth and her husband’s reactions.

Brooks Lindsey had flown into Dallas from El Paso, but his flight to Jackson, Mississippi, was delayed.

“He was scheduled to take off at 3:55 but luckily his flight was delayed to 5:45,” Haley Lindsey wrote.

Haley said that as she began to give birth, her mother-in-law “secretly FaceTimed Brooks” and shoved the phone in front of her shirt.

“When I began to push, the doctor asked what she (mother-in-law) was doing,” Haley wrote. The woman showed the doctor Brooks Lindsey’s face on the screen and the doctor understood immediately what was going on.

Just as the baby was crowning, Brooks Lindsey said he was being urged to board his flight to Mississippi.

The doctor was having none of that.

“All I remember was my doctor screaming, ‘Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here! She’s here!” Haley Lindsey wrote. “So, the airport personnel let him sit there and watch till it was over!”

This Army soldier’s flight was delayed. He had to watch the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. I wanted to share this because I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us everyday and the sacrifices they make. pic.twitter.com/1OuKlj9bqx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 7, 2018

Millie was born at 5:23 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Brooks arrived in Jackson at 7 p.m. and made it to the hospital 20 minutes later, Haley wrote.

“He picked (Millie) up and held her for five minutes and kept saying ‘wow I can’t believe we just had a baby,’” she wrote.

Tracy Dover, who was traveling with Brooks Lindsey, said the soldier cried as he saw Millie being born.

"When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him," Dover said in a Facebook post. “I wanted to share this because I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us everyday and the sacrifices they make.”

