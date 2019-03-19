Smokable medical marijuana now legal in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Medical marijuana patients can now smoke the drug in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday lifting the ban on smoking medical marijuana.
In a statement, the governor said: “Over 70 percent of Florida voters approved medical marijuana in 2016. I thank my colleagues in the Legislature for working with me to ensure the will of the voters is upheld.”
Even though it’s now legal to smoke marijuana with a prescription, it’s still illegal for anyone who is younger than 18, unless the patient is terminally ill, and has permission from two doctors. Patients will also have to follow public smoking laws, and owners of private property have the right to ban smokable medical marijuana.
Patients also can’t have more than 4 ounces of smokable medical marijuana at a time.
The state’s largest medical marijuana operator, Trulieve, said it is ready with the product. But it has to go through a couple of steps with the Department of Health first, which could take weeks, maybe months.
