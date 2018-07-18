Smithfield recalls over 24,000 lbs. of pepperoni cheese calzones due to plastic contamination

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. has recalled over 24,000 pounds of its pepperoni five cheese calzone, because it might be contaminated with hard, clear plastic.
The calzones were sold under the Stefano Foods label -- a business in Charlotte, North Carolina.
One person reported to the Stefano Foods in July that they bit into the food and it caused a small cut in their mouth, according to the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The uncooked pepperoni five cheese calzone products were produced on May 23, 2018, under the name, “Stefano’s Calzone Pepperoni Five Cheese Stuffed with Pepperoni and a Five Cheese Blend.” The recalled items have a use by date of 1/18/19.
The product was sold in stores nationwide.
Food safety officials are encouraging customers to check their freezers and refrigerators for this product.
The calzones should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.
