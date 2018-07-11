Slain man's family says his suspected killer is taunting them on social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee man was shot and killed in Memphis’ Whitehaven neighborhood last month.
Now his family wants answers after seeing his suspected killer pop up on social media.
Rico Ross was killed after being shot in the 4500 block of Sumner Wells Drive on June 27. He was visiting family and friends from out of town.
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but he died on the way to the hospital.
Memphis police issued a warrant for the arrest of Diedrich Coleman, the man accused of killing Ross.
According to police, Coleman – also known as “Lil D” – fired multiple gunshots at Ross after losing money during a dice game.
Coleman fled the scene in a white Dodge Challenger, police said.
“I think he likes what he’s doing,” said Kamelia Davis, the victim’s sister. “I think he likes running hotel to hotel, house to house and ain’t nobody doing anything about it.”
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Homicide SuspectPosted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, July 10, 2018
