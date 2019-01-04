  • Sketch of driver wanted in shooting death of 7-year-old girl released

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - Houston authorities released a sketch Thursday of a white man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in an apparent random shooting at a red light  near a Walmart on Sunday morning.

    The man was driving a red pickup truck when he suddenly opened fire into the car Jazmine Barnes was riding in, striking the girl in the head, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The child’s mother, a 6-year-old and two teenagers were also in the car.

    The girl died at the scene and her mother LaPorsha Washington suffered a bullet wound to the arm, according to KHOU-TV.

    The sketch shows a hooded man believed to be in his 30s or 40s. 

    A sketch provided Thursday by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston, Texas, shows an artist's rendition of the suspect in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Houston. Authorities say the girl was killed when the suspect fired into a vehicle she was riding in. Jazmine died at the scene and her mother, LaPorsha Washington, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP/AP

     

     

    Washington told local media Thursday that the suspect had blue eyes and looked “sick” and “skinny.”

    Investigators have few clues in the shooting, except a video of a red, four-door pickup truck near the scene.

     

     

    A public viewing and funeral are scheduled for Sunday.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information on the killer to call authorities.

