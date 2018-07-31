0 Six killed as blaze rages in Northern California

REDDING, Calif. - Six people, including two firefighters and two children and their great-grandmother, have died after a quick-moving wildfire broke out June 23 in Northern California. The fire continued to rage Monday, torching more than 98,000 acres of land.

Update 12:45 p.m. EDT July 30: Evacuation orders have been lifted for parts of Northern California threatened by the raging Carr Fire, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The unified commanders of California Incident Management Team 4 and the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks will hold a briefing Monday to honor Capt. Brian Hughes, one of the firefighters killed as efforts to contain the blaze continue. We are saddened beyond words to report the death of Captain Brian Hughes of the Arrowhead Hotshots. Hughes' crew was on the #FergusonFire on @Sierra_NF when he was struck and killed by a tree. We grieve his loss.



Photo courtesy of Brad Torchia pic.twitter.com/Lwy2MyH1jN — Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) July 30, 2018 Update 10:40 a.m. EDT July 30: The deadly Carr Fire has scorched more than 98,000 acres of land, up 3,000 acres from the number reported Sunday night, firefighters said in an update issued around 7 a.m. local time Monday. The fire, which has claimed at least six lives, was 20 percent contained Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. More than 880 homes have been destroyed or damaged, fire officials said. More than 250 other buildings have also been damaged or destroyed. Authorities continued Monday to work toward containing the blaze. Update 8:50 a.m. EDT July 30: The deadly Carr Fire in Shasta County has grown to cover more than 95,000 acres with 17 percent containment by Sunday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Flames have destroyed more than 650 homes and damaged 145 others, officials said. Hundreds of other building have also been destroyed or damaged. Authorities continue working to assess damage and control the blaze. Update 7:25 p.m. EDT July 29: A sixth person has died in the Carr Fire which has destroyed more than 500 buildings and burned about 139 square miles. The victim, who has not been identified, did not evacuate despite warnings, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Besenko told The Associated Press. The Latest: A sixth person dies in a raging Northern California wildfire that has destroyed more than 500 buildings, the Shasta County sheriff says. https://t.co/Frm8n4krPg — The Associated Press (@AP) July 29, 2018 Update 11:36 a.m. EDT July 29: In Trinity County, the small community of Lewiston was evacuated late Saturday, The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday. “It is crazy to think that just a few days ago the south side of (Highway) 299 was practically untouched,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Tim Hickson said in a Facebook Live post early Sunday. “Now driving up it is glowing bright red on both sides of 299.” The latest: #CarrFire heads west, surges into Trinity County. W/@TonyBizjak @RyanSabalow https://t.co/SXu8F5LHIa — Dale Kasler (@dakasler) July 29, 2018 Temperatures in Redding were expected to drop slightly Sunday, with a high of 106 degrees forecasted. Winds are expected to blow between 3 mph to 9 mph, the Bee reported. >> 2 children, great-grandmother found dead in California fire The death toll remains at five, including Melody Bledsoe, 70, and her great-grandchildren, James Roberts, 5 and Emily Roberts, 4, according to KDRV. Also killed were Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke, 37, and private bulldozer operator Don Ray Smith, 81, according to the Bee.

Update 5:25 p.m. EDT July 28: The bodies of the children and their great-grandmother were found in the rubble of a burned home Saturday, KDRV reported.

The victims were Melody Bledsoe, 70, James Roberts, 5 and Emily Roberts, 4, according to KDRV.

Update 3:45 p.m. EDT July 27: Three Marin County firefighters who were injured Thursday while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta County have been treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, officials said.

The firefighters were treated for burns to their ears, face and hands at Mercy Medical Center Redding, according to authorities. One of the firefighters was being further evaluated Friday at the UC Davis Burn Center.

The trio was injured by a “sudden blast of heat from vegetation adjacent to a structure,” Marin County fire officials said in a news release.

Update 3:45 p.m. EDT July 27: Three Marin County firefighters who were injured Thursday while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta County have been treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, officials said.

The firefighters were treated for burns to their ears, face and hands at Mercy Medical Center Redding, according to authorities. One of the firefighters was being further evaluated Friday at the UC Davis Burn Center. The trio was injured by a “sudden blast of heat from vegetation adjacent to a structure,” Marin County fire officials said in a news release. The injured firefighters were identified as engineer Scott Pederson, 39, a 19-year veteran of the department; firefighter Tyler Barnes, 34, who has been with the department for four years and firefighter Brian Cardoza, 26, who joined the Marin County Fire Department three months ago. Two other firefighters have died as authorities continued Friday to battle the blaze. “At this time, we are focusing on the health of our firefighters and ensuring peer support is in place for the members of our strike team,” Marin County fire Chief Jason Weber said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the two firefighters that lost their lives yesterday battling the same fire.”

Update 2 p.m. EDT July 27: Officials with Mercy Medical Center Redding said eight people have been treated at the hospital for injuries they sustained in the Carr Fire.

Mercy Medical Center spokesman Mike Mangas said the patients included three firefighters. None of the injuries appeared to be serious, Mangas said.

8:00 AM Friday Carr Fire update from Mercy Medical Center: 5 NICU babies were transported to hospitals out of the area overnight. No other transfers are anticipated. We’ve had 8 patients treated in the Emergency Room, 3 of them firefighters, none of their injuries serious. — Mike Mangas (@mikemangas) July 27, 2018

At least two people have been killed as flames continued to burn Friday in Shasta County

﻿Update 11:15 a.m. EDT July 27: The San Francisco Chronicle reported that a Redding firefighter has died while battling the blaze in Shasta County, raising the death toll to two.

The fire has continued to grow amid triple-digit temperatures and heavy winds in the region, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“These firefighters, they’re going for the attack and then they get beat back up by the erratic fire,” Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean told the Chronicle. “It’s just intense.”

The Redding firefighter was not immediately identified. Earlier, authorities said a contract firefighter who was operating a bulldozer was killed while battling the flames.

﻿Original report: A contract firefighter operating a bulldozer was killed and three others were injured Thursday night as a rapidly moving wildfire in northern California continued to rage, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Carr Fire in Shasta County swept over the Sacramento River and into the city of Redding, prompting officials to order evacuations, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The fire began Monday afternoon after a vehicle malfunction, according to Cal Fire.

“The fire has burned into the west side of Redding,” Scott McLean, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told the newspaper late Thursday. “Structures are burning.

“The fire is moving so fast that law enforcement is doing evacuations as fast as we can. There have been some injuries to civilians and firefighters.”

The California Highway Patrol told residents in the western parts of Redding to “get out now,” the Chronicle reported.

“The Carr Fire continues to burn at a rapid rate with erratic fire behavior,” Cal Fire said in a statement.

At 2:30 a.m., Cal Fire ordered additional evacuations for Shasta Lake City, Summit City, the Shasta Dam Visitor Center and all of Shasta Dam Boulevard, the Bee reported.

View from Downtown Redding #CarrFire please pray for all the homes, families, animals, and first responders doing everything they can! pic.twitter.com/xQnapiFmM1 — Mik (@Mikkkkk55) July 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Amtrak train service between Sacramento and Oregon was suspended due to the fire, the Bee reported.

Officials decided Friday morning to stop service for the Coast Starlight train, which operates daily from Los Angeles to Seattle, the newspaper reported.

“Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day,” Amtrak said in a statement.

KCRC in Redding was broadcasting live when station employees were forced to evacuate while on the air, according to The Associated Press.

On Thursday, firefighters tried to contain the blaze but flames kept jumping over their lines, McLean said.

“It’s just a heck of a fight," McLean said. "They're doing what they can do and they get pushed out in a lot of cases. We're fighting the fight right now."

Cal Fire confirmed that a private bulldozer operator was killed but provided no other information, the Bee reported.

“We can confirm that we had additional firefighters and civilian injuries,” Cal Fire Chief Brett Gouvea said Thursday night. “This fire is making a significant push into the northwest area of Redding.

“This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard to what’s in its path.”

The blaze began Monday afternoon near Whiskeytown in Shasta County, KCRA reported. The fire has burned 28,763 acres, the television station reported.

#CarrFire [update] Unified Incident Commander Chief Brett Gouvea gives a briefing on the Carr Fire. pic.twitter.com/IygmtSO5XJ — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) July 27, 2018

