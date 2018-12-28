Sisters give birth on same day

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - They live five houses from each other. They were born 18 months apart and have always been close. So when they both got pregnant, it made sense to think these sisters might give birth the same day.
"Our due dates were the same date,” Christine O'Meara told the Delco Times. “When we finally had our ultrasounds, they changed it. We kept laughing."
Michael Edward O’Meara was born at 8:07 a.m. Dec. 14. A day earlier Christine’s sister Elizabeth Ferro had gone to the doctor and ended up staying overnight. She gave birth, her first, to Elizabeth Jane Ferro at 10:36 p.m. Dec. 14.
"It's fun now getting all the babies and grandkids together," O'Meara, who has two other children, told the Times. "They're going to grow up together ... I just want them to be best friends."
Ferro hopes the bond she has with her sister continues with the next generation.
"I definitely hope that they stay super close, which I think they will," she said. "My hope is that everybody stays just as close as we are."
