Sinkhole opens on White House lawn outside press briefing room

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - A sinkhole opened Tuesday on the North Lawn of the White House, outside the press briefing room.

    Reporters shared pictures of the hole on Twitter.

    Voice of America’s Steve Herman noted that he’s been watching the hole grow bigger by the day.

     

     

    By Tuesday afternoon, yellow caution tape and orange cones encircled the hole. A green board was then thrown on top of it.

    By later in the afternoon, the sinkhole had its own social media following.

    There’s no word on what caused it or any plans to repair it.

