Simon Cowell donates thousands to close dog meat farm

A judge on ‘America's Got Talent’ just donated tens of thousands of dollars to help close a dog meat farm in Asia.
According to Humane Society International, Simon Cowell's money will save 200 dogs who are on a harvesting farm in South Korea.
Cowell also agreed to match all donations up to the $32,575 he gave the organization.
