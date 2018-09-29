  • Simon Cowell donates thousands to close dog meat farm

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    A judge on ‘America's Got Talent’ just donated tens of thousands of dollars to help close a dog meat farm in Asia.

    According to Humane Society International, Simon Cowell's money will save 200 dogs who are on a harvesting farm in South Korea.

    Cowell also agreed to match all donations up to the $32,575 he gave the organization.

