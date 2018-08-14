Shooter charged with manslaughter in stand your ground case

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The shooter in a July “stand your ground” case in Florida was charged with manslaughter on Monday by the state attorney, officials said.
Michael Drejka, 47, who is white, shot Markeis McGlockton, 28, who is black, after an argument July 19 over a handicap parking space in front of a Clearwater convenience store.
McGlockton came outside of the store and shoved Drejka to the ground when he heard the man yelling at his girlfriend, who was parked in a handicap space.
Drejka then pulled out a gun and shot McGlockton in the chest. McGlockton ran back into the store and later died from his injuries.
Drejka was arrested and booked into Pinellas County Jail on $100,000 bond Monday, officials said.
"I support the State Attorney's decision and will have no further comment as the case continues to work its way through the criminal justice system," Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a release.
Gualtieri had been criticized for not charging Drejka with a crime immediately after the July 19 incident.
"He had to shoot to defend himself. Those are the facts and that is the law," Gualtieri said at the time. "No matter how you slice it or dice it, that was a violent push to the ground."
