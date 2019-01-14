  • Sharks chase fisherman in inflatable boat

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PERTH, Australia - Sharks surrounded and then chased a fisherman who was in an inflatable boat off the Australian coast, video shows. 

    Rowan Lewis, a fisherman for more than 30 years, was offshore Wednesday when four 13-foot sharks, believed to be bronze whalers, approached, 9News reported

    “One’s curiosity, but four’s a pack,” Lewis told 9News. “We threw the boat into gear to get away from them, and we put it into a tight turn just to see, and they were definitely following us.” 

    The bronze whaler, also known as the copper shark, can pose a threat, according to Museums Victoria

    “While not usually aggressive, they are potentially dangerous to humans,” according to the museum.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories