Sharks chase fisherman in inflatable boat

PERTH, Australia - Sharks surrounded and then chased a fisherman who was in an inflatable boat off the Australian coast, video shows.
Rowan Lewis, a fisherman for more than 30 years, was offshore Wednesday when four 13-foot sharks, believed to be bronze whalers, approached, 9News reported.
“One’s curiosity, but four’s a pack,” Lewis told 9News. “We threw the boat into gear to get away from them, and we put it into a tight turn just to see, and they were definitely following us.”
WATCH: Rowan Lewis was fishing offshore from Rottnest Island when a pack of sharks gave chase. #9Newshttps://t.co/qD5u0pQOK2— Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 10, 2019
The bronze whaler, also known as the copper shark, can pose a threat, according to Museums Victoria.
“While not usually aggressive, they are potentially dangerous to humans,” according to the museum.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Parents charged after 3-year-old with cancer, 17-pound tumor dies
- Atlanta passenger gets gun through TSA, alerts officials in Japan he still has it
- Man comes home to find roommate shot in head, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}