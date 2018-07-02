0 Shark bites woman during Australian vacation

DUGONG BAY, Australia - A woman from Australia had an encounter with a shark during a feeding excursion.

Melissa Brunning was on vacation at Dugong Bay last month in northwest Australia and was taking part in a feeding of tawney nurse sharks. One of the sharks bit down on her finger, and she said it all happened so quickly, Newsweek reported.

“All I could really focus on was the fact that my finger is gone. It clamped on it and it felt like it was shredding off the bone. I came up and I was like, ‘I’ve lost my finger.’ I couldn’t even look at the finger because I thought if I looked at it and saw it again, I’d probably go into shock,” Brunning told 7 news Sydney.

Not only did the shark bite down, it also pulled her into the water, which Sky News said was infested with saltwater crocodiles.

Brunning told Perth Now that she was on day three of her two-week getaway, so she decided to wait to see if the finger would heal on its own. When she got back home she went to the doctors and found out it didn’t heal as she had hoped, Perth Now reported.

Brunning said she had cuts, a fracture, a torn ligament and an infection, Sky News reported.

