Service dog gives birth to litter of puppies at Florida airport

TAMPA, Fla. - A service dog delivered eight puppies in the terminal of the Tampa International Airport on Friday.
The two-year-old Labrador retriever named Elli, short for Eleanor Rigby, gave birth to seven males and one female puppy, according to Tampa Bay Fire.
An airport spokesperson told WTVT that a woman and her daughter were traveling to Philadelphia with a pair of service dogs when the female started going into labor.
They knew she was pregnant, but didn’t know she was so close to giving birth.
Proud dad, Nugget, stayed by her side the whole time.
