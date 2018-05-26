  • Service dog gives birth to litter of puppies at Florida airport

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    TAMPA, Fla. - A service dog delivered eight puppies in the terminal of the Tampa International Airport on Friday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The two-year-old Labrador retriever named Elli, short for Eleanor Rigby, gave birth to seven males and one female puppy, according to Tampa Bay Fire.

    An airport spokesperson told WTVT that a woman and her daughter were traveling to Philadelphia with a pair of service dogs when the female started going into labor. 

    They knew she was pregnant, but didn’t know she was so close to giving birth. 

    Proud dad, Nugget, stayed by her side the whole time.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Service dog gives birth to litter of puppies at Florida airport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Indiana couple finds bobcat sleeping on front porch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man upset over 97-cent coffee throws it at McDonald's manager, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video game simulating active shooter scenario draws backlash

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Punches fly when man refused beer on American Airlines flight to Florida