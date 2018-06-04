0 Serena Williams withdraws from French Open due to injury

PARIS -

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open.

USA Today reported that, according to French TV, the the 36-year-old pulled out of the match because of an arm injury.

Williams recently returned to tennis after giving birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and marrying Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams was due to play against Maria Sharapova in a fourth-round match at the Open. She and her sister, Venus Williams, lost in a doubles match Sunday to Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

“I've had issues with the right pectoral muscle to the point where I can't serve,” Williams said at a news conference addressing her withdrawal, according to BBC News.

Williams said her appearance at Wimbledon will depend on her MRI results.

“I’ll have a scan. I won’t know about Wimbledon until I get the results.”

“I’ve never felt this in my life so I don’t really know how to manage it yet, but this is a little different,” Williams said. “I’m clueless as to what to do.”

The injury, Williams said, makes her unable to serve. She said she did not have problems with it before the tournament.

Sports Illustrated reported that Williams also expressed disappointment over the withdrawal because of her time away from her family.

“I’m beyond disappointed,” she said. “I gave up so much from time with my daughter and time with my family all for this moment. So it’s really difficult to be in this situation.”

On her Instagram page, Williams said the withdrawal is “just the beginning,” thanking fans for their support.

“You always live to fight for another chance,” Williams captioned a photo of herself serving at the tournament. “I’ve done a lot of fighting and this is just the beginning. Thank you a for the support. I love you.”

Williams won the French Open in 2002, 2013 and 2015. The French Open was her first major since the 2017 Australian Open.

