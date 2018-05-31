  • Serena Williams on postpartum depression: ‘I wanted to be perfect'

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Tennis champion Serena Williams is opening up about the difficulties of being a new mother.

    In her cover story for the July issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Williams talked about her struggle with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, who is now 8 months old.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Honestly, sometimes I still think I have to deal with it,” Williams said. “I think people need to talk about it more because it’s almost like the fourth trimester, it’s part of the pregnancy. I remember one day, I couldn’t find Olympia’s bottle and I got so upset I started crying ... because I wanted to be perfect for her.”

    The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 36, gave birth to her daughter via emergency cesarean section. Shortly after, Williams also suffered from a pulmonary embolism, she told Vogue magazine in January.

    Williams said that through it all, she believes she has been a good mother to her baby girl.

    “I hope I am, and I’m going to strive to be the best mom I can be,” Williams said.

     

    A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Serena Williams on postpartum depression: ‘I wanted to be perfect'

  • Headline Goes Here

    El Monterey frozen burritos being recalled after customers complain of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man under fire for racist, insensitive Snapchat posts after fatal…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Is LeBron James the greatest? Fans compare him to Michael Jordan

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores: See the list