SEE: Woman catches foul ball in beer cup at Padres game, chugs it down after amazing catch

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SAN DIEGO, Calif. -

    A San Diego Padres fan was probably just as shocked as everyone at Petco Park when she caught a foul ball … in her cup of beer. 

    But what Gabby DiMarco did next caused the crowd around her to cheer in support. 

    After catching the ball in her cup Tuesday night, she smiled, stood up, raised her beer to the sky, then smoothly chugged it down in one big gulp.

    The video of the catch, which was recorded by stadium cameras, went viral. More than a million people had watched it as of Wednesday morning, according to news reports.

    As entertaining as that moment was, it was a bad night for the Padres. The Atlanta Braves clobbered them 14-1.

     

