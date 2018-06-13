  • SEE IT: Raccoon climbs to top of 25-story skyscraper, captures hearts across nation

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    ST. PAUL, Minn. -

    A raccoon's captivating climb up the side of a 25-story Minnesota high-rise appeared to come to a happy ending early Wednesday when the fuzzy daredevil reached the top of the building.

    According to Minnesota Public Radio, the raccoon's harrowing journey began after it got stuck on a ledge of St. Paul's Town Square building. After maintenance workers tried to rescue the frightened critter, it ran to the roof, fled to the neighboring UBS Tower and started climbing. 

    The raccoon slowly made its way up the building Tuesday, taking occasional nap breaks on ledges. It eventually reached the 23rd floor, reported MPR's Tim Nelson, who documented the animal's trek with the now-trending hashtag #mprraccoon. 

    Late Tuesday, the raccoon began to descend the building, taking a breather at a 17th-floor ledge. But it shifted course again early Wednesday, climbing until it reached the roof about 3:30 a.m. EDT.

    Although many concerned onlookers had called for help, city officials said saving the animal could be risky for rescuers and the raccoon, which could get scared and fall, according to the Pioneer Press. Instead, animal control workers placed a food trap on the roof, a city Department of Safety & Inspections spokeswoman told the newspaper.

    Another challenge: Employees who work at UBS Tower said the building's windows do not open, the Pioneer Press reported.

