See how this grandmother dropped 100 pounds!

A Texas grandmother was told to lose weight because her health was threatened. Six years later, she is 100 pounds lighter and is feeling great.

“Some grandmothers play bingo," Greta Ross, 61, told WFAA. "But, this grandmother goes to the gym."

Ross, from Irving, said she used to weigh 237 pounds. She refused medication from doctors but heeded their warnings to change her lifestyle.

"(It) scared me because I didn't want to leave my daughter and grandchildren behind," Ross told WFAA. "I knew I had to do something. Doing nothing wasn't an option.

"I had bad habits. I wasn't sleeping properly. I wasn't eating properly. I knew I had to do something. So I started walking."

Because of her weight, walking was the only exercise Ross could do comfortably, the television station reported. But with determination, Ross began to see results.

"It just became a routine," Ross told WFAA. "We would get up every morning and just walk. Next thing I know, the weight just started coming off.”

Within a year, Ross had lost 100 pounds, and she has kept the weight off for the past five years, the television station reported.

"I didn't stop. I just kept going and going and going," Ross told WFAA. "When I saw the transformation of my body, then my mind. ... my confidence level went through the roof. It was just incredible."

Ross has posted on social media about her turnaround.

"I just tell my real story so that way people will know you can do this," Ross told WFAA. "Is it a journey? Yes. Is it a process? Yes. Does it take time? Absolutely. But you have to be willing to say I am worth that. My family is worth that."

