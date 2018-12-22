  • Secret Santa drops $10K check in Kansas Salvation Army Kettle

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Amid a $500,000 shortage of donations, the Salvation Army of Kansas City was extra thankful Monday when a secret Santa dropped a $10,000 check in a kettle.

    The donation is the largest to ever be left in the Kansas City area, reported KSHB-TV.

    When Salvation Army volunteers counted the money from a kettle in front of a Hy-Vee grocery store, they found the check -- and reason to celebrate.

    "Basically, it was a giant Christmas party," said Lt. Kroy Strand, of the Salvation Army Olathe.

    A Girl Scout troop had been helping bring in donations that night.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    "Singing Christmas carols helped attract more people to donate," said Girl Scout Alexa Bowers.

    The donation is expected to go a long way.

    "It just means that we'll be able to supply Christmas gifts, food, shelter, utility help," Strand said in a KSHB-TV video.

    The Kansas City check is the latest of a few known top dollar Salvation Army donations around the country. Earlier this month, another anonymous donor dropped a gold coin worth $1,300 into a Detroit-area kettle.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories