Secret Santa drops $10K check in Kansas Salvation Army Kettle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Amid a $500,000 shortage of donations, the Salvation Army of Kansas City was extra thankful Monday when a secret Santa dropped a $10,000 check in a kettle.
The donation is the largest to ever be left in the Kansas City area, reported KSHB-TV.
When Salvation Army volunteers counted the money from a kettle in front of a Hy-Vee grocery store, they found the check -- and reason to celebrate.
"Basically, it was a giant Christmas party," said Lt. Kroy Strand, of the Salvation Army Olathe.
A Girl Scout troop had been helping bring in donations that night.
TRENDING STORIES:
"Singing Christmas carols helped attract more people to donate," said Girl Scout Alexa Bowers.
The donation is expected to go a long way.
"It just means that we'll be able to supply Christmas gifts, food, shelter, utility help," Strand said in a KSHB-TV video.
The Kansas City check is the latest of a few known top dollar Salvation Army donations around the country. Earlier this month, another anonymous donor dropped a gold coin worth $1,300 into a Detroit-area kettle.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}