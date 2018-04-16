0 Sean Hannity named in Cohen hearing: Who are Michael Cohen's clients?

Fox News host Sean Hannity was named as a client of Michael Cohen’s Monday after a federal judge ordered Cohen’s attorneys to reveal the name of the three clients Cohen did business with last year.

Hannity was not named in court documents that had been requested by Judge Kimber Wood. Instead, he was referred to as someone who requested his name not be released in court filings.

Cohen was in court Monday asking Wood to hear arguments over whether he and President Donald Trump should be allowed to review the documents federal agents seized last week before federal prosecutors are able to do so.

Cohen filed a temporary restraining order last week to stop investigators from reviewing the material.

The court asked Cohen to reveal whom he did legal work for in the past year, and who would have been a party to the documents that were seized in a raid on April 9.

Cohen responded that he had worked for three people: Trump, Republican National Committee fundraiser Elliott Broidy, and the unnamed person.

Hannity says on his show that he never 'retained' Michael Cohen in the sense of paying a lawyer, but did talk to him — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 16, 2018

Cohen’s lawyers tried not to publicly name Hannity Monday, saying they would write his name on a piece of paper and hand it to the judge, but Wood told them to say the name out loud in open court.

On his radio show Monday, Hannity denied he is a client of Cohen’s.

Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter. I never retained him, received an invoice, or paid legal fees. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 16, 2018

According to Cohen's attorney, investigators in the federal prosecutor's office for the Southern District of New York City were informed by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller that Cohen arranged for a payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for Daniels’ silence about a 2006 affair with Trump.

Daniels has been talking about the affair, claiming the deal for the $130,000 is void because Trump never signed the contract.

Daniels was in the courtroom on Monday.

