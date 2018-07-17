Seagull steals man's wallet, flees to rooftop; here's how volunteers got it back

GLOUCESTER, Mass. - A man's wallet was stolen by an unlikely thief last week in Massachusetts.
According to The Associated Press, the man was walking down Main Street in Gloucester on Friday when a seagull swiped his wallet, which was sitting on top of a pizza box he was carrying.
The gull retreated to a nearby rooftop, where volunteers were able to get the man's wallet back from the plumed pickpocket using a bucket truck.
Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken shared more details about the incident, complete with photos, on her Facebook page Friday night.
George Carr was directing traffic while, Mike Ramos (who was volunteering for Dee Erwin Noble Noble electric to help...Posted by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on Friday, July 13, 2018
