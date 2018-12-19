School police officer accused of hitting 50-year-old woman with patrol car, leaving scene

HOUSTON - A school police officer in Texas is facing charges after he appeared to hit a pedestrian and leave the scene.
KPRC reported that surveillance video shows off-duty Aldine Independent School District police Officer Omario Gatheright hit a 50-year-old woman with his patrol car. The incident happened Sunday night in Houston.
The Houston Chronicle reported that the woman was hit when she was crossing the street as Gatheright pulled out of a Panda Express restaurant parking lot, according to Houston Police Department spokeswoman Jodi Silva.
“I tried to get up and he came around and said, ‘I'll be back for you.’ I thought he would help me up, but he left and never came back for me,” the woman told KTRK. She was treated at a hospital and released, according to KPRC.
Gatheright was arrested for failure to stop and render aid and was taken to jail. He had been with Aldine ISD for three years, but has since been on administrative leave.
“Aldine ISD was made aware that an employee has been arrested in connection with an automobile accident that occurred while he was off-duty Sunday night,” the district said in a statement to KPRC. “The AISD police officer has been removed from duty and placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway.”
