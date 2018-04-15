0 School bans homework in favor of family time

MONTREAL - Where do we sign up? A school in Montreal has a no homework policy that has not only students thrilled, but not everyone agrees with the move.

Elizabeth Ballantyne elementary school in Montreal has instituted the homework ban to give kids and their families more time together.

Michael Brown, the school’s principal, told CTV News that students should not spend all day at school working then be expected to have hours of after-school work.

“We want students to be at home being with their (families), being with their friends, playing and being children,” Brown told CTV News.

