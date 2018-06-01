School grants mother's dying wish to see daughter graduate

A high school in Washingtonville, New York held an early graduation ceremony so a teen’s terminally ill mother could attend.
Elizabeth De Leon asked for the bedside ceremony after her battle against colon cancer took a turn for the worse, WCBS reports.
The 51-year-old mom was determined to live long enough to see her daughter graduate on June 21, according to USA Today.
“I would always tell her I won’t get my cap and gown until graduation,” De Leon’s daughter, Cassidy, said.
Richard Pagan, De Leon’s oldest son, told WCBS that he called Cassidy’s principal to help make his mother’s dying wish come true.
The principal brought Cassidy’s diploma, cap and gown to the hospital and presided over the private graduation ceremony on Memorial Day.
Pagan posted a video of the private ceremony on Facebook.
Family said De Leon lit up as soon as she saw her daughter in her cap and gown.
“She was happy,” Pagan told WCBS. “Me and Cassidy told her, ‘Mom, it’s okay. You can go now.’”
De Leon passed away shortly after the ceremony and will be laid to rest on Monday.
Cassidy will attend her high school graduation, which is scheduled for June 21.
